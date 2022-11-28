We may earn a commission from links on this page.

If you’re starting your “smoothing every day” kick a little earlier than the New Year, look no further: the Vitamix 5200 is 45% off at Amazon for Cyber Monday. This professional-grade blender gives you the smoothest smoothies—the type of stuff you’d pay $8 for at that stuffy place near your job. Vitamix are built to last—with ultra-sharp stainless steel blades that can handle the toughest ingredients. It creates a vortex that folds ingredients back towards the blades, so no chunks go un-chunked. And if smoothies aren’t your deal, try some SOUP; the Vitamix blades create heat through friction to cook a soup in under 10 minutes. This Cyber Monday deal is kind of wild, especially for Vitamix—only $300 for a lifetime of smooth semi- liquid joy.

