Xbox Series S - Holiday Console | $240 | 20% Off | Clip Coupon for $40 Credit| Amazon
Shout out to our friends at Kotaku—they’ve pointed out this Xbox Series S deal that’s pretty mind-blowing. Even if you’re not a gamer, you can gift this console to your favorite Twitch streamer or junior gamer (your child, perhaps) and get a $40 credit back to your Amazon account. That puts this price at $200—even if you’re paying $240 up front. Kotaku is right—you’ll need an extra controller and storage, but you can put that $40 credit towards that, right? Click “Redeem” or use Promo Code XBOX and go nuts. Maybe you’ll finally play Elden Ring this holiday season.
