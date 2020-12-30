Image : LS Leng

Top Pick: XS Power D6500 | $365 | Amazon

With so many different brands and choices when it comes to car batteries. Which are really better? Is the extra money worth spending? I’ve asked the experts to share what they’re installing in their own personal vehicles so that you can make an informed purchase before you whet your wheels. Investing in the best car battery for your needs is an essential purchase, especially now that winter’s here in full force. Because summer heat can nerf your battery’s inner mat and cells, they might not be able to effectively pull off a frigid morning “cold start,” as I learned from my conversation with Harley Cheyenne, a former Mercedes technician and shop foreman now working as an insurance adjuster. Don’t skimp, it might slow down your morning commute.

Get Your Ride Back on the Road With the Best Car Batteries, According to the Experts

Graphic : Gabe Carey

“I personally use the XS Power D6500 because of how reliable it is as well as being resistant to show and vibration. I used to use an Odyssey PC680 but terminals were not included and, as well as this, I had heard that it could overcharge, and I did not want to take the risk. The XS Power was a bit more expensive, but it was worth the risk just for safety. You can extend the life of a battery by cleaning the terminals and measuring the voltage often as well as not using accessories like phone charges when the engine is off.” - Michael Lowe, CEO at Car Passionate

Graphic : Gabe Carey

“From my experience, the Optima batteries seem to last longer (7-8 years) than other lead-acid batteries. They don’t allow any leaks thanks to the absorbed glass mat that absorbs the electrolyte inside, unlike the black box battery. Optima batteries are tightly compressed and have high resistance to vibrations and extreme temperatures that usually fail other batteries.” - Alex Manos, CEO at Beverly Hills Car Club



Graphic : Gabe Carey

“Our favorite AGM car battery is the DieHard Platinum AGM, which you can get at Advance Auto for around $200 and comes with a 3-Year free replacement guarantee. AGM batteries tend to be more robust in general as well since they provide a stronger consistent voltage, are lighter per amp, and are more resistant to vibrations, leading to a longer life. They do tend to be a little more expensive than traditional batteries, but we stand by them due to their durability and resistance to extreme temperatures.” - Chris Burdick, Founder of Gearhead Media

Bottom Line?



Pay attention to the warranty details and price instead of the brand on the label if you’re looking for a standard battery.

“Most automotive batteries in North America are manufactured by [Johnson Controls]. Johnson Controls is also known as JCI. Walmart, Autozone, Advance Auto, Interstate, Optima, and even a number of OEM batteries are made by JCI,” explained Honda and Hyundai certified car technician Katie Pardo. “ The only difference is the specification and warranty set by the retailer. Essentially they are all the same thing.”