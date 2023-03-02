Best Buy’s Deal of the Day: Take 30% Off Beats Headphones

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

For today only, you can grab these Beats headphones for 30% off at Best Buy. And honestly? Maybe you’ll listen to the Apple Music playlist your friend made you a while back too—this deal includes four free months of Apple Music. Keep those tunes flowing, because even with just five minutes of charge, the Beats Solo ³ can handle three hours of playback . That’s as long as some plane rides.

Beats by Dr. Dre - Solo³ | $140 | 30% Off | Best Buy

These wireless, over-ear headphones bring sonic joy, with finely-tuned audio clarity designed by the pros. Spacial audio creates an immersive experience anywhere: on the go or in your room. Grab these on-sale today only and enjoy your favorite songs—but better.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $140 at Best Buy