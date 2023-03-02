It's all consuming.
Best Buy’s Deal of the Day: Take 30% Off Beats Headphones

Suddenly, you will want to listen to that playlist they made you.

By
Erin O'Brien
Today’s deal? These Beats Solo³ headphones and an Apple Music surprise.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

For today only, you can grab these Beats headphones for 30% off at Best Buy. And honestly? Maybe you’ll listen to the Apple Music playlist your friend made you a while back too—this deal includes four free months of Apple Music. Keep those tunes flowing, because even with just five minutes of charge, the Beats Solo³ can handle three hours of playback. That’s as long as some plane rides.

Beats by Dr. Dre - Solo³ | $140 | 30% Off | Best Buy

These wireless, over-ear headphones bring sonic joy, with finely-tuned audio clarity designed by the pros. Spacial audio creates an immersive experience anywhere: on the go or in your room. Grab these on-sale today only and enjoy your favorite songs—but better. 

