If you’re in the market to upgrade some gaming hardware and accessories, you’ll be happy to know Best Buy is running a sale on gaming hardware right now. Mice, keyboards, you name it. Whether you need a nice portable gaming laptop that won’t break the bank or want to make it big as a Twitch streamer, there’s something discounted for you. Perhaps there is a special gamer in your life you haven’t found a gift for just yet. A new mouse would be appreciated if there still using some dinky one they picked up at an airport. Here is a quick round-up of some of the things that jumped out at us.

This is a pretty worthy rig to be under $1,000 and in a laptop. RTX 3050Ti with 16GB of RAM, 144Hz, with a 512GB SSD. Sure it’s only 1080p, but you could always dock this to a monitor if you have one when gaming at home. The real key benefit is being able to take this rig pretty much anywhere. Get it for $200 off.

15.6" FHD 144Hz – Intel 11th Gen i7 - GeForce RTX 3050Ti - 16GB DDR4 - 512GB SSD – Windows 11 Buy for $80 at Best Buy

It’s time to get rid of that cheap ten-dollar mouse you got at the checkout counter at a 7-Eleven. All things considered, sure a mouse is a good spot to save money if you are putting together an entire PC rig from scratch. Anything will really do, but as soon as you try a proper mouse, you’ll be thinking about all that time you’ve wasted with a shitty one. The Logitech G604 Lightspeed gaming mouse will last you 240 hours on a single charge. It’s also got 15 different programmable buttons which can be super helpful not just in video games, but for anyone who frequently uses the Adobe Suite of software products. Not to mention Best Buy has it for a whopping 55% off which works out directly to $55 off.

Optical wireless gaming mouse with 15 programmable buttons that can last for 240 hours on a single AA battery. Buy for $45 at Best Buy

I think there might be a law that says you’re not really a PC gamer unless your keyboard glows with RGB colors. I can’t confirm the law exactly, but like yeah I think it’s a real thing. Better be safe than sorry with this chroma membrane keyboard from Razer. Just get ahead of the problem before the gamer police show up to delete your Steam library. Luckily this one is $15 off at the moment.

Customizable backlit RGB lighting for playing in darker environments with soft cushioned keys for a comfortable typing experience. Buy for $35 at Best Buy

Take your gaming to the masses. If you’re looking for a solid capture card to get into streaming, you can’t really do better than Elgato. The HD60 S+ is a great solution. You’ll be able to game in 4K while capturing and streaming in Full HD. Super-low latency and 60fps. Works with OBS, Xsplit, and many more streaming software products. You can pick one up for yourself for $21 off its normal price.

