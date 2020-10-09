Image : io9

There’s a lot about the first season of Disney+’s The Mandalorian that worked, from the intriguing lore around the bounty hunter himself to the Western-inspired tone and prospect of an actually-compelling, more adult-oriented serialized Star Wars tale. But really, it was Baby Yoda, right? Officially “The Child,” a name that obfuscates whatever origin story will gradually be spun for it, the precocious little guy quickly won our hearts and generated a whole slew of merchandise—some good, some less remarkable, and almost all of it rapidly rushed out to cash in on the show’s sudden success.

With The Mandalorian returning later this month for its second season, complete with Baby Yoda in tow, there are even more ways to bring the adorable creature into your home. Here’s a look at some of the most compelling Baby Yoda merchandise available right now, although we remain divided on whether all of this stuff is actually great or just … off-putting, honestly.



Image : Andrew Hayward

True story: Baby Yoda Funko Pop vinyl toys have been among the most popular items across all categories on Kinja Deals this year, and even as of this writing, many are out of stock at Amazon. The Child with Frog Funko Pop is available right now, at least, and these bobblehead figurines are thankfully affordable. You can also get a super-sized 10” version, or pre-order the upcoming regular-sized The Child in Bag Funko Pop.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Here’s what we mean when we say that some of these items are divisive. Otterbox’s Made for Amazon stand is perfectly suited for the 3rd-generation Echo Dot smart speaker, providing a whimsical stand to house it within. On the other hand, as Gizmodo’s Andrew Liszewski writes, it looks like you “scoop out Baby Yoda’s brains and replace them with your Amazon Echo Dot.” It’s a lot less charming when you think about it that way. But hey, it’s your call.



Image : Andrew Hayward

On the other hand, this Bitty Boomers speaker is dramatically less creepy. It’s an all-in-one tiny Bluetooth speaker that you can pair wirelessly to a phone, tablet, or other device, and then use it to listen to music, podcasts, or what have you. Given that it’s only two inches tall and around $20, you probably ought to keep your aural expectations in check. Still, it’ll last four hours on a charge, you can pair it with another Bitty Boomers speaker for stereo sound. Plus, let’s face it, it’s still probably better than your phone’s speaker can muster on its own.

Image : Sheilah Villari

Not only are these six enamel The Child pins ultra-cute, but this Amazon-exclusive set is also limited to a run of 10,000 units. And while Disney’s own collectable pins usually cost $10 a pop, these six pins are all yours together in a set for just $25. Amazon customer reviews are utterly glowing, with a 4.9-star rating as of this writing. We have to think these mischievous-looking Child pin poses will be a collector’s item before long.



Image : LEGO

This is a pretty significant LEGO building kit, packing a whopping 1,073 pieces that let you build up a 7.5-in blocky recreation of The Child. The head is posable and he’s wielding a gearshift knob, plus this set comes with a standard-sized Child minifigure and a little info sign for display. The set says it’s for ages 10+, but we imagine some slightly younger kids could find their way around it.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Yes, Baby Yoda is even in board games now, with the Hasbro classics Monopoly and Operation both given Mandalorian makeovers. The Mandalorian Monopoly has Baby Yoda artwork on the board along with various The Child markers. And while the concept of “Baby Yoda Operation” might sound downright horrifying on paper, you’re not actually performing pretend surgery on the little guy. Instead, you’ll pull his favorite knick-knacks out of slots placed around him.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Whether for school, travel, or everyday use, here’s a charming Baby Yoda backpack from Loungefly. The “toss pattern” design sees cartoonish versions of The Child floating all around the spacey blue and green backdrop, and there’s even an identical cosmetic bag available if you want to match accessories.



Loungefly also has this other amazing Yoda backpack in collaboration with Funko, and while it’s apparently a standard Yoda design instead of Baby Yoda, most of the Amazon reviewers raving about it mention how much they love The Child. Your call!

Image : Andrew Hayward

Don’t want to just imagine that your Baby Yoda toy is snoozing, making sounds, and conveniently using the Force at key moments? Worry not: this official Animatronic Edition toy is coming out in December, packing in more than 25 combinations of movement and sound. Lay it down for a rest, tap its head to watch it attempt to command the Force, and hopefully don’t lose track of the dang thing in your home. It’s sure to be a holiday hit, so pre-order now.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Not satisfied with the official Baby Yoda toys? Customize your own look with the Baby Yoda Design a Vinyl kit, which comes with a mostly-unpainted figurine—a blank canvas for your own unique, vibrant, one-of-a-kind design. You get four markers and a sticker sheet in the box, as well, but you can do whatever you please with this lil’ guy. This could be a perfect creative gift for Star Wars fans this holiday season, too.



Image : Andrew Hayward

Pop Sockets stick onto the back of your smartphone to help you keep a secure hold on your precious cargo, much like The Mandalorian tries to do with The Child. See what we did there? There’s roughly a zillion of these Pop Socket designs out there, including an array of Baby Yoda ones, so pick your favorite and get a grip (on your phone) already.

