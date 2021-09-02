Featured Deal: Apple iPad Pro 11” (2021) | $749 | Amazon



The best Apple deals and discounts of the month are here.

If you’re an Apple fan, then you know that the company’s popular iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and AirPods don’t come cheap—and sales can be sporadic.

Luckily, we watch Apple bargains like a hawk here at Kinja Deals, and we’re always keeping an eye out for the best deals across all Apple devices. Scope out some great prices on AirPods Pro, iPad Pro, and M1 Macs below, and stay tuned: we’ll be updating this roundup regularly.

The Apple Watch Series 6 in strong red is heavily discounted on Amazon. Track your health, take it on runs, or answer text and calls right from your wrist. Get either the standard 40mm GPS version for $80 off or get the 40mm GPS + cellular for an incredible $140 off. That one is a full 28% discount.

The latest Apple TV in 4K is discounted over at Amazon. Only by $10, but hey. I f you were in the market for an Apple TV and haven’t pulled the trigger yet, you might as well save $10. Get the 32GB version for $169 or the 64GB version for $190. I will say, the Siri remote is excellent to use so you can avoid typing in the shows or movies you want to pull up with just the arrow buttons and on screen keyboard.

The latest and greatest 11” model of the iPad Pro has been reduced by $50 at Amazon and Walmart right now in the base 128GB storage option. The iPad makes use of the shiny new M1 processor giving it better performance, as well as a handful of other incremental improvements. There are 5G-capable versions available, just not at a discount quite yet.



The latest MacBook Air is yet another new Apple device to make use of the M1 processor so you can expect much more power than those old Intel models while also consuming less energy. Just to drive that bit home, the new MacBook Air doesn’t even have a fan inside. Don’t expect this to get hot, but do expect this hot deal not to last forever. $50 off the base 256GB SSD model. The Gold 512GB version is $100 off.

The AirPods Max are what they sound like. AirPods that are maxed in size. While the standard AirPods are ear buds, these are big over-ear headphones. But as expected they sound even more awesome, have great active noise-canceling, and are comfortable to wear. A bit pricey though, retailing for $549. It’s honestly the only downside to these things. At the very least Amazon is offering a discount: they’re as low as $490 for all color options.

MacBook Pros were already pretty powerful, but with Apple’s new M1 chip in place of the old Intel chips, they’re even more powerful. Like, by a lot. It’s wild.



And if you want to snag one of those brand new MacBook Pro models, Amazon is taking $149 off the list price for the 256GB base model in Space Gray, putting it at $1,100. The larger 512GB version sees the same dollar discount, dropping $149 to $1,300. If you need a powerful workhorse laptop with epic battery life, the MacBook Pro should do the trick.

Apple’s AirPods Pro are a good $59 off over at Amazon at the moment. These premium true wireless buds by adding active noise canceling with a mcuh more comfortable design compared to the standard AirPods, thanks in part to swappable silicone tips which fit in your ear. On top of all of that, the case can be wirelessly charged adding more flexibility for you.

Apple’s brand new iPad Air might not be billed as the highest-end model of the bunch, but it has the newest and fastest processor and cribs the sleek design from the pricier, perk-packed iPad Pro. In short: it hits the sweet spot in terms of power and price and is perfect for basic use. amazon had an a dditional $99 off all colors for the 64GB base model . In addition , the 256GB edition is up to $10 0 off the list price at $650 in certain colors like the Rose Gold .

Just looking for simple? Apple’s standard current-model AirPods are also on sale at Amazon, reduced by $40 right now for the standard version. These ear buds are rechargeable via the case and cable and produce quality sound. There is also a set that comes with a wirelessly rechargeable case is available for $150 (which is $49 off ).

