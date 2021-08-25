Featured Deal: Supergoop! SPF 40 Glowscreen | $27

Anthropologie has announced a great list of deals for July 2021!

The bohemian retailer is clearing through its products with bonus savings right now. For the brand’s current deals, all sale items are getting an extra 25% off.

Advertisement

For a limited time, shoppers can also get free shipping and returns on Pilcro Denim, and free express shipping on app orders over $150.

At Kinja Deals, we have selected a few of our favorite items that we think you should cash in on sooner, rather than later.

As the Earth is heating up, we all need to be applying SPF daily! Created with SPF 40, Supergoop! Glowscreen is a great option to protect your skin from UVA and UVB rays. It is lightweight and can act as a primer, leaving your skin nice and dewy before you add your makeup. Plus, this product is formulated with vitamin B5, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid.

Don’t you want to say goodbye to dark circles once and for all? Then, try the Patchology Served Chilled Rose Eye Gels. They’re made with antioxidants from strawberry extract and grape-sourced resveratrol to soothe your skin. Plus, it has a dash of hyaluronic acid for a bit of hydration.

Advertisement

The online exclusive Pointelle Wide-Leg Pants are a great, breezy addition to your summer wardrobe. Available in clay and blue, this garment is made with a cool, super stylish fabric that can be paired with a cami or bralette. Aside from standard sizing, i t also comes in petite.

Advertisement

Look cute as can be with this rose-colored smocked cami. This garment will evoke nostalgia for the easy, lazy days of summer as fall approaches. Plus, the adjustable shoulder bow ties make for an extra sweet accessory. Note that it is recommended to hand wash this cami to ensure it lasts as long as possible.

Advertisement

Who doesn’t love a good summer picnic? The Business & Pleasure Co. Cooler Bag can be easily taken to the beach or the park. It is made from leftover premium canvas, so it’s super eco-friendly. Note that this bag comes in four different color options, so you have plenty to choose from.

Advertisement

The Pilcro Breezy Split-Back Tee is a beautiful, effortless shirt available in ten colors of your choice. It comes with words embroidered in the fabric with multi-colored stitching as a whimsical touch. This piece is part of Anthropologie’s exclusive Pilcro label, known for offering versatile style in ultra-flattering silhouettes.

Advertisement

Get the must-have sandal of the summer with the Silent D Hello Slingback Sandals. Available in six different colors, this shoe adds a modern touch to the leather sandal trend. It’s a great staple, made with a classic, elegant silhouette. Note that the sole is EVA, and the overall design is super comfortable and ultra-wearable.



Advertisement

It’s time to look dainty! Get the Let Me Be Lace Peplum Tank to add a little bit of lace mystery to your life. This silhouette is timeless with classic, feminine details added as the frosting on top. It has a scalloped, peplum hem for a breezy, romantic feel that can be dressed up or dressed down. And let’s not forget about that beadwork!

Advertisement

Pilcro really does offer some of the best denim products at Anthropologie. This brand delivers versatile and comfy items, crafted from premium denim. This pair of jeans is no exception. Style it with a boho blouse, or a breezy button-down. And, let’s not even get started on that ultra-flattering fit!

Advertisement

The Ruffled Floral Maxi Dress comes in a gorgeous, rich green fabric with a flower pattern stitched along the bottom half. It s botanical flourish is a great outfit to wear to the mall, beach, or outdoor dinner. Stylists recommend pairing it with a pair of oversized sunglasses and a silk headband for an ultra retro look .

This story was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 03/24/2020 and updated with new information by Juliana Clark on 08/25/2021.

