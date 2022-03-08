I’ve become obsessed with watching Sammi Jefcoat get dressed every day on TikTok. This stunningly gorgeous woman has a sense of fashion that is so unique, trendy, and elegant it’s easy to understand why she has almost two million followers. While I appreciate Sammi’s style, I’m not exactly in the same tax bracket as her. I know many of you are in the same boat, but that doesn’t mean you can’t look just as fabulous. Here are some top designer dupes you can easily purchase without exhausting your bank account.

This accessory is a holy grail for many budding fashionistas. The classic Gucci belt is simple but a definite status symbol at almost $500. But there’s no reason to drop all those dollars when you can snag a dupe for just $28. This replica is made from black leather with a shiny gold “Gucci” buckle. The size range is impressive at 30" to 42". M any customers even pointed out that it’s designed to look like the real deal, Gucci stamp and all.

I had a pair of Hunter boots while I was in the UK, and I literally wore them until they fell off . Hunter boots can run around $150 a pair at retail . While that might not seem terribly expensive, that number is a bit too steep for some. These matte black rain boots are a perfect dupe to the famous Hunters we all know . S leek and stylish, everyone needs these in their wardrobe, especially with April showers on the way. These knee-high rain boots are made of waterproof PVC and adorned with a decorative buckle on the side. I really like that there is an inner fabric to keep your calf comfy and ensure there’s no unwanted rubbing. It’s mentioned that these might not be a great buy if you’re someone with a wider calf, so measure first before buying.

What list would be complete without Chanel? The small classic handbag from the legendary French designer will cost a little over $8,000. I personally would rather have a few options in my fashion arsenal for a lot less. SG SUGU’s store has two different style options and an array of colors for $15. There is something to be said about a lot of these dupes that have a certain elegance in their simplicity; this bag is certainly one of them. This faux leather purse is durable with an adjustable strap and magnetic snap closure.

When I started this list, these shoes were the first thing I thought about. I have a friend who has the actual Gucci pair, which are a cool $1,000. While this is the most expensive dupe included today, it’s worth every penny. These rabbit fur mule loafers are very fashion-forward and super cute. Handmade with exceptionally soft genuine leather, these are sharp in all 13 colors and designs. Slip these on for casual comfort to evaluate a dress or your favorite pair of jeans or trousers. There is an option for no fur as well, which doesn’t take away from how sophisticated they read. I’m very tempted by the furless pink ones; there is a very good chance this is my summer slide.

Burberry’s print is one of the most recognizable patterns in luxury fashion. The classic check cashmere scarf is almost $500 and boasts a very dapper look for winter. I’ve had a few of these pashmina-blend scarves over the years, and they’re just as warm, durable, and stylish. And the price tag is modest at just $16. There are 15 patterns to pick from, but this is the most similar to the renowned beige coloring.

Tiffany’s jewelry is a tradition in my family. Life’s little mile markers are punctuated by a shiny piece of jewelry in a pretty blue box. I love every one of my Tiffany rings, but none of them come close to the price tag of the Atlas Roman Numerals ring at around $1,000. This stainless steel dupe is decorated with cubic zircon embedded inside. It’s 18K gold-plated, so it won’t fade or turn your finger green. And since it’s only $9, you can buy all three color options: yellow gold, rose gold, and silver.

Another of my favorite fashion TikTokers is Charles Gross. His gentle voice divulges luxury fashion secrets and facts. But honestly, I just love the way he says “ Birkin.” Hermes’ most iconic bag is lusted after by celebrities and socialites. The waiting list is real for specific editions. There are some Birkins in the wild that cost six figures; expect a standard one on the lower end to set you back $15,000. For just $50 grab this pretty close dupe made from vegan leather. The detailing is on point with the gold-tone hardware, bottom studs, and handles. You also get an adjustable strap that has the option to be removed. This is one of my favorite dupes I’ve seen and almost 4,000 happy customers agree.

Sandal season is fast approaching. So while you’re doing the baby feet routine and getting your pedicure, be sure to add these cute woven leather heels to your cart. These are almost perfect twins to the Bottega Lido stiletto heel. Bottega is known for this woven pattern in its shoes, bags, and other accessories. The actual heels will cost $1,300, but these beauties are just $42. This 3.5" heel is not too high, so if you aren’t the most comfortable in stilettos, this might be a suitable option. Easy to slip on and off, this mule style is all the rage right now. Get your fancy polish on the toes and toss these on with a lovely sundress.

Barefoot Dreams bl ankets tend to pop up on many celebrity favorite lists every holiday season. The brand’s best-selling CozyChic t hrow is around $150. This fleece replica is $28 and also makes a great gift. There are three sizes to select from and 14 hues and patterns to choose. This is the perfect blanket to curl up in on the sofa or use as an extra layer on your bed. Each is machine washable, wrinkle-resistant, and doesn’t shed.

I have a dupe of these and they’re my favorite sunglasses. YSL’s Kate sunglasses are super chic and give off Lady Gaga in House of Gucci vibes. A pair of these would set you back $420. But fear not, there is a $12 solution. The Feisedy dupes are the perfect sunglasses to look instantly classy with little effort. Lightweight and durable these lenses block 100% of UVB and UVA rays. And if you’re like me, you won’t feel bad when you ultimately lose them over the summer.