Decades of Fragrance Sample Set | $20 | Besame Cosmetics



If you were lucky enough to have the Besame roller perfumes when they were released years ago you knew it was a special product . It is amazing to see a whole new set in 2022. Decades of Fragrance collection features scents meticulously crafted and researched over the last six years. For Besame, each product is made with love and accuracy. This collection will feature is fragrances from 1920, 1930, 1940, 1950, and 1960. There is a sample set ( Five 2ml mini bottles) is up for purchase, s o you can try each and see w hich vibes for your retro lifestyle .