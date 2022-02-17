Firstleaf: First 6 Bottles of Wine | $20 | StackSocial



Can’t stop having wine? We get it, and we’re here to help. Kind of. “Help” in the sense that we’re pointing you to your First 6 Bottles of Wine from Firstleaf, which costs just $20 when you order from StackSocial. This deal is usually $89, which is a normal price for sending a lot of wine in the mail, and then it was slashed to $30 for a while. But we, ever vigilant, waited until you could have six unique bottles shipped to your doorstep for just $20 to tell you about it. Firstleaf is America’s #1 rewarded wine club, and their subscription sends premium bottles from Napa and Sonoma-based vineyards exclusively. When you first sign up, you’ll take a short quiz to gauge your flavor profile. As you begin to receive your wines, rating them on the website will help the club determine the wines you’re most likely to enjoy. But who cares about the thoughtful, interesting details of this subscription, which may also make a thoughtful gift for someone in the future? It’s six bottles of wine for $20!