Become a Wine Aficionado for Just $79.99

I am not so much a wine enthusiast as I am a person who will occasionally take a sip of the yassified grape juice, then pretend I can comprehend how undertones work. Whether you’re like me or a bonafide wine expert, this is a stellar deal from Wine Insiders on 15 bottles of different types of curated wines for your tasting pleasure. The wine-tasting experts who put the packages together select only around 5 wines from every 100 they try, so you know it’s the good stuff! Normally $300, with this special Valentine’s Day deal, you can get 15 bottles for just $79.99.