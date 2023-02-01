It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Kitchen

Become a Wine Aficionado for Just $79.99

Wine Insiders wants you to have 15 bottles of wine to broaden your palate.

By
Samantha Ruddy
Comments (1)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Wine Insiders: 15 Mixed Wines | $79.99 | StackSocial
Wine Insiders: 15 Mixed Wines | $79.99 | StackSocial
Screenshot: StackSocial

Wine Insiders: 15 Mixed Wines | $79.99 | StackSocial

I am not so much a wine enthusiast as I am a person who will occasionally take a sip of the yassified grape juice, then pretend I can comprehend how undertones work. Whether you’re like me or a bonafide wine expert, this is a stellar deal from Wine Insiders on 15 bottles of different types of curated wines for your tasting pleasure. The wine-tasting experts who put the packages together select only around 5 wines from every 100 they try, so you know it’s the good stuff! Normally $300, with this special Valentine’s Day deal, you can get 15 bottles for just $79.99.

Watch
Today's Best Deals: WeMo Switches, Garbage Disposal, Eneloops, and More
April 19, 2016
HomeKitchen