Heroes’ Feast: The Official D&D Cookbook | $21 | Amazon



Live out your fantasy as a chef with the Heroes’ Feast: The Official D&D Cookbook. Named after the 6th level conjuration spell, this book will help you become proficient in cooking utensils so you can cook magnificent food and drink. And unlock the spell, the food won’t disappear after one hour if you have leftovers. These meals may not cure those who partake of all diseases and poison, but they will be mighty tasty. Maybe you’ll make a Traveller’s Stew or perhaps some Seafood Bouillabaisse of the Sword Coast. Learn to cook these meals and more for a mere $21. You’ll surely crit the next potluck you attend.