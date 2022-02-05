Men’s Faux-Leather Lace-Up Dress Boots | $31 | Macy’s



In the winter months, some dress shoes just aren’t practical to be walking around in. The faux-leather lace-up dress boots are the perfect pair to battle the elements and look fly. The 2" block heel allows you to stomp through the snow and rain puddles with less of a chance of slipping. It’s also never a bad thing to add some height. These bad boys lace all the way up to ensure a solid fit to your foot and ankle. Good support in a boot is crucial, especially for the commuters. You can never go wrong with a brown dress boot. They pretty much match with any outfit. They are a must-have in your repertoire of shoes. Grab a pair now, you will thank me later.