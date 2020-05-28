Battle Your Buds With the Best Local Multiplayer Games for Nintendo Switch

Image : Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch is today’s must-have game console. It’s both portable and playable on your TV, plus it has a wealth of amazing games—including loads of gems from Nintendo itself.



The Switch is also the best console for playing against your pals in the same space, whether you’re squaring off on your TV or the Switch’s screen itself. From new renditions of classic multiplayer games like Mario Kart and Smash Bros. to totally new concoctions, these are the games you need to have in your library if you plan to throw down against friends and family.

Fight Your Friends

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Image : Andrew Hayward

Settle down for a good-natured brawl with your buds in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, an accessible, button-mashing ode to Nintendo’s own icons and other video game stars.



With a cast of more than 80 playable characters, including Mario, Kirby, Pikachu, Peach, Sonic, and Pac-Man, this arena-style fighting game is easy to pick up and play—and the extensive fan service ought to pull anyone in for a fight. Up to eight players can battle it out on a single console, so make sure you have plenty of Joy-Con and other Switch controllers handy.

Start the Party

Super Mario Party Image : Andrew Hayward

The ultimate party game series is back in action with Super Mario Party for Switch. It’s a board game at heart, except when the characters move spaces, they’re tossed into one of more than 80 rapid-fire mini-games—such as rafting down a river or avoiding menacing Chain Chomps.



Up to four local players can compete in a game of Super Mario Party, with some mini-games being free-for-alls and others pitting teams of two against each other. Some are even three-on-one battles! And this edition even includes bonus games that let you align two separate Switch systems for multi-screen experiences.

Get Cooking

Overcooked Image : Andrew Hayward

Bringing the phrase “too many cooks in the kitchen” to life, Overcooked is a cooperative multiplayer game in which your team of chefs must rapidly complete orders to finish missions and earn coins.



It’s a raucous, hilarious experience in which players must delegate tasks, work together, and avoid the various obstacles that pop up along the way. This is one of the best co-op Switch experiences to date, and while you can buy the first game individually, there’s also a two-pack with the sequel that’ll give you even more sizzling action to enjoy.

Hit the Gas

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Image : Andrew Hayward

There’s nothing better than sitting around the TV playing Mario Kart with your mates, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best version to date. It’s an expanded edition of the Wii U original, with 48 total tracks inspired by various Nintendo games that feature cool anti-gravity sections, plus a wealth of playable racers, vehicle types, customizations, and more.

Whether you choose to race along the circuits or face off in the weapons-centric battle mode, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe supports up to four players in riveting split-screen action.

Take the Shot

Rocket League Image : Andrew Hayward

Rocket League is soccer played with high-flying, rocket-boosted cars and trucks, which can drive along the walls and ceiling, blast in wicked aerial shots with the oversized ball, and demolish any rivals that cross their path.



It’s wild—and there are hockey and basketball variants in the mix, too, along with some original game modes. Get in some 2v2 action in local split-screen competition with the Switch docked.