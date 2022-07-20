DYMO Label Maker | $62 | 33% Off | Amazon

Each year we painstakingly wrote our names on each and every binder, folder, textbook cover. Each year the marker wore by December, leaving unintelligible smudges, objects to be mixed up in the inevitable classroom closet rush. But with a label maker? No more. This DYMO Label Maker’s QWERTY keyboard makes typing labels easy, and you can plug this powerful little machine into your computer to access additional fonts, and even (gasp) graphics and clip art. Strong, flexible vinyl labels prevent the inevitable backpack wear-and-tear. At the college level I (cannot) guarantee the correlation between good grades and labeling all your disorganized stuff.