Aukey Basix Pro Wireless Charger Photo : Elizabeth Henges

Aukey Basix Pro Wireless Charger | $41 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Battery packs are some of the most useful things around. Having a device handy that can charge your phone easily while traveling, during emergencies, or just because your dining room table isn’t near a proper outlet is infinitely useful. Well, provided you remember to charge the pack itself! Of course, while battery packs and power banks are beneficial as a concept, it doesn’t mean they’re always executed well. I’m sure we’ve all had more than one crappy battery pack in our lives, letting us down when we needed it the most.

Advertisement

Aukey’s Basix Pro battery pack, though? This is not one of those bad chargers. This is the cream of the power bank crop. It’s great, I love it. It’s better than my old battery pack, which was decent, but bigger and heavier. It has the few things I actually need in a battery pack to not be a pain to use, as well as other features that are just icing on the cake.

Had enough of the food references yet? Let’s get to specs, then. The Aukey Basix Pro is a 20,000mAh power bank. It features Power Delivery 3.0 and Qualcomm Quick Charge technology. It’s got one wired and one wireless charging outlet so that, if you want, you can charge two devices at the same time. You can also power it up with a standard USB 3.0 cable (used to charge most Android phones). My old power bank charged over USB-C, which meant I had to remember yet another wire to pack. Not the case with the Basix Pro!

Advertisement

What does this mean? Well, it means the Basix Pro not only does its job, it does a job well done. The wireless charging is a big selling point, letting you ditch one of the more annoying aspects of a battery pack (wires) to just plop your phone down on top of it. The wireless charging on my LG V40 has always been a bit finicky, especially with a case on it, but the Basix Pro has no problem quick-charging my phone even with the plastic case on.

The Basix Pro has a simple indicator to tell you exactly how much juice you have left.

Aukey Basix Pro Wireless Charger

Better yet, you can use the power bank’s stand and set up your phone sideways, allowing you to prop up your phone and watch a movie on it on, say, a cramped plane ride. Remember flying on planes? The Basix Pro’s ability to charge your phone and also prop it up will be pretty great once traveling is safe again.



Now, the battery pack can only be set up in a landscape setup—you, unfortunately, can’t prop the battery pack and phone up in portrait mode. Trust me, I tried, but the power bank is just too heavy to be supported with the stand in that fashion. I was hoping to use it as a nifty little charging stand for my desk, which doesn’t have any outlet room left, but was unfortunately thwarted.

It’s a minor complaint, though, seeing as the Basix Pro does everything else SO WELL. Seriously, finally having a charger, in any sort of way, that can fast-charge my finicky phone wirelessly is huge. But using the same wire to charge my phone and the Basix Pro? A game-changer. Heck, even the battery pack charges itself quickly! Historically my power banks have taken hours upon hours to charge, but Aukey’s little pack charges at a decent pace.

Advertisement

Honestly, if you need a new power bank, you definitely should just get the Basix Pro right here. Unless your lifestyle necessitates something more compact to fit into a small purse or tight laptop case, this battery pack has everything you need for your next trip, and then some. It’s well worth the asking price! And for a limited time, you can clip the coupon on the page for even more savings.