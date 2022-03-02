Samsung 55" Class QLED 8K TV | $1,260 | Best Buy

If you’ve been waiting for the right price to get an 8K TV, now might be the time with the great Samsung Q900 8K TV, which is on sale right now for just $1,260. That’s a $540 discount on a usually-$1,800 TV. Boasting excellent picture quality that’s twice the resolution of your musty old 4K, great wide viewing angles, and local dimming, as well as low input lag to satisfy the gamer set, this TV is an excellent buy all around, even if there really aren’t many ways to actually watch 8K content just yet. Though it doesn’t have variable refresh rate (that’s reserved for the fancier Q900R), the TV does still sport a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as support for HDR 10+ and HLG. I would also be remiss if I didn’t note the TV lacks eARC support, which is only really important when you have wirelessly-connected home theater speakers—HomePods, for example, use eARC to push non-Apple TV audio through them.

This is a smart TV that runs Tizen OS and, for some reason, has Bixby built-in. That said, you may use Google Assistant and Alexa to control it, and it supports AirPlay 2. This is a clearance deal, so when it’s gone, it’s gone.