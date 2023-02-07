Assemble Your Essential Travel Kit

Keep the stressful parts of traveling at bay with these simple upgrades. These products are perfect for keeping your clothing organized, maintaining your phone’s battery charge, and making sure you don’t waste money on bottled water at the airport.
SHOWKOO Luggage Set | $168 | Amazon
This luggage set is functional, stylish, and the perfect shade of orange to make sure you don’t mix your bags up with anybody else’s. Get four suitcases in sizes ranging from 16" to 28" for just $168 at a 20% discount on Amazon.
CONXWAN Power Bank | $36 | Amazon
Keep all your devices charged while working from the road with this well-reviewed power bank. Get your phone to 60% battery in just 30 minutes with this tool’s ultra-fast charging capabilities.
Well Traveled Packing Cubes | $50 | Amazon
This 8-piece travel set compresses your stuff so you can fit more in your suitcase while keeping it all neat and organized.
Amazon Packable Puffer Jacket | $35 | Amazon
If you’re traveling between multiple climates, this packable puffer jacket is a must-have. Wear it when it’s cold and save space by packing it away when the weather heats up.
24oz Hydro Flask | $31 | Amazon
Never spend a dime on overpriced water bottles at the airport again. Keep yourself hydrated on-the-go with the trendy, cult-favorite Hydro Flask.