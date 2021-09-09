Apple MagSafe Charger | $30 | Amazon



Apple’s Lightning cable did wonders for those of us who struggle to get our USB cables plugged in the right way, but it’s still a pain to get just right in the dark sometimes. The company’s newly reborn MagSafe Charger, however, magnetically slaps a charger (or a slew of other accessories) to the back of your iPhone 12 without hogging up your Lightning port. Finally solving the issue of not being able to plug in headphones and charge at the same time (though it does not solve the issue of me not owning lightning port headphones).

At $39, it’s a hefty ask for charging functionality, but it’s a cool party trick, and it does add a bit of convenience to your nightly charging routine. If $9 off will entice you, though, it’s down to $30 at Amazon today. It’s still not the cheapest or best charger you can get, and you have more powerful wired options... but if a cable-free lifestyle is in your sights, this might be worth a shot. Then again, I’m not sure you can truly call this “cable-free” since there is still a cable that runs from the wall running to you phone of which it is fixed to.

This story was originally published by Jordan McMahon on 02/16/2021 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 09/09/2021.