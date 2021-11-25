Apple A irPods (3rd Generation) | $155 | Amazon

For the first time since they debuted in 2016, AirPods have finally caught on with the proletariat, gaining widespread appeal despite their earlier perception as a fashion statement for the ultra-wealthy . And ironically, they’ve never been more expensive. Originally priced at $159 in its first iteration, they’ve since taken a price hike to $179. Granted, Apple has added premium features previously exclusive to its more luxurious AirPods Pro, such as spatial audio and water resistance, but they are pricier nonetheless. The good news is you can catch them on sale over at Amazon for just $155 and no one will know you didn’t pay full price.