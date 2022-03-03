AeroGarden Sprout | $67 | Best Buy



Do you like gardening? Can you teach me how? I mean, the concept is great, but my god, I never met a plant I couldn’t inadvertently kill. So maybe we should start smaller, like with the AeroGarden Sprout that’s 33% off at Best Buy. This streamlined version offers an aesthetically pleasing way to grow up to three herbs, flowers, or veggies from the comfort of our home kitchens (or wherever). The Sprout includes a 10W LED grow light that’s attuned to the specific needs of plants, encouraging maximum photosynthesis for quick natural growth and “abundant harvests.” It’s just $67 right now, which is a small price to pay for something that’s going to allow us to grow (and can, and store) our apocalypse rations year-round.