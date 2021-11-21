Up to 30% Off Anova Sous Vide | Amazon



Ever wanted to cook a whole chicken in a plastic bag submerged in water for an entire day? Well, you’re in luck. Anova’s sous vides are up to 30% off at Amazon today, with Bluetooth and WiFi options available so you can control your cook from your phone. Sous vides are perfect for meat, veggies, fish, and anything you want to cook to a precise temperature or texture. (Plus, they make you look like a pro in the kitchen.) Check out the vacuum-sealing precision cookers to level up your chef status .