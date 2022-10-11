Anker Nebula Projectors | Up to 33% off

We’re in October now, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to pack it in and hang out indoors again just yet. No no, this is perfect weather for a fire pit out back which you can complement nicely with a movie night. Anker has a variety of portable projectors in different budget levels that are easy to set up in your backyard or take with you to a friend’s house. And thanks to the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, they’re all discounted.

You can upgrade your outdoor movie night without fully emptying your wallet. The Anker Nebula Capsule is a smart Wi-Fi projector capable of stretching up to a 100" picture with an omnidirectional 360° speaker to hear wherever you’re seated in relation to it. This one is recommended for dimmer environments with its 100 ANSI lumen image.

The Anker Nebula Mars II Pro packs a little more punch with its 500 ANSI lumen output. Reach up to 100" for your movies or shows or even hook up a PS5, Xbox Series X, or Nintendo Switch through the built-in HDMI.

For those looking to get the absolute most out of your projector, the Anker Nebula Cosmos laser projector shines with the intensity of 2,400 ISO lumens so you can even watch in a bright indoor environment with no issue. Both the 1080p and 4K versions are on sale for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

