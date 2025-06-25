Anker Is Jumping the Gun on Prime Day With a Huge Sale of Their Own

Prime Day is still a couple of weeks away, but you knew there would be lots of sales jumping the gun. Here’s one of the best ones — Anker’s Early Prime Day sale is taking up to 55% off the price of their high-end Solix power stations and other backup devices, including whole-home backup power solutions, solar chargers, and much more. This awesome sale is running now through June 29.

Anker Solix Early Prime Day Sale | Up to 55% off | Anker

Anker has carved out its place at the very top of power station and charger manufacturers, with offerings for everything from your portable tech to whole-home backup devices that can save you in an emergency. This huge pre-Prime Day sale features their Solix line, with many solar options available like the F2000 Solar Generator and 2ooW Solar Panel bundle that’s a cool $1,000 off its regular price right now. Anker’s portable power stations are perfect for camping, road trips, or tailgate parties, and so is the battery-operated Solix EverFrost 2 42-quart electric cooler which can also be recharged with Anker’s solar panels. That’s $200 off during the Anker Early Prime Day Sale, and it’s just one of the dozens of incredible deals running from now through June 29.