Anker is throwing a big spring sale on its website right now that covers a lot of great charging gear, including the adorable Anker 511 Charger (Nano), a 20W USB-C charger that beats Apple at its own game with its 50% smaller form factor and good looks. With promo code WSCPF5LAJC, save 15% on this charger. The deepest discount in the sale goes to the Anker double-braided USB-C to USB-A cable, which gets a 40% discount, bringing it down to just $15 for a 2-pack when you drop promo code WSCPF5LAJC in there. My personal favorite piece of gear in this sale is the 20% off PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB-C 10Gbps hub—use this to get the most out of the limited port selection on your MacBook Air, for instance, adding two USB-A data ports, an HDMI port, an SD card slot, and an additional 3.5mm audio jack. A USB-C power input allows passthrough charging with up to 85 watts of power delivery to your laptop or other USB-C device. Get this accessory for just $48 with promo code WSCPYM41JW.