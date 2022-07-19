Fully-Hollowfied Ichigo Funko Pop! | $15 | Entertainment Earth

This exclusive Entertainment Earth Funko Pop! is of Fully-Hollowfied Ichigo from cult-favorite Bleach, an anime about a teenager becoming a Soul Reaper. Spooky! This Funko Ichigo has gone “fully hollowfied,” and grins with his skeleton-like teeth. Overall, this limited edition Funko has fantastic detail, from Ichigo’s horned head to his sword at the ready. There is also a “rare glow” variant of this Funko Pop! available only at Entertainment Earth, which sounds cool. A true collector’s edition to display in the box, or out with the other Ichigo Funkos in your Bleach anime collection—there are several of them! But none this exclusive!