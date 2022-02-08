16GB Fire 7 Kids Tablet | $50 | Amazon

32GB Fire 8 Plus Tablet | $55 | Amazon

32GB Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet | $140 | Amazon

64GB Fire 10 Tablet | $150 | Amazon

32GB Fire 10 Plus Tablet w/out Ad Support | $155 | Amazon

Amazon’s doomed Fire phone may have failed, but their Fire tablet line certainly found its niche as a cheap go-to for folks who just want to buy Amazon things, use Alexa, or watch Netflix on a thing and not much else, and wouldn’t you know it, it’s on sale for even cheaper. Right now you can save up to 50% on the budget-friendly device, making the normally $110, 32GB Fire HD 8 Plus a $55 proposition instead. Or get the 10" Fire 10 tablet with 64GB of storage for a $40 discount at $150 if you find you need more space on the screen, in storage, and, possibly, in your heart. What do you think about ads on the lock screen? Do you hate that? Because Amazon does it, but you can pick up the 32GB version of the Fire 10 Plus tablet for $155 without ad support, so that’s something.



Amazon also has kid versions that come in various configurations for various age groups—although it seems the only difference between the versions is the bounciness of the case surrounding the device—and those are mostly significantly discounted too, with the lowest being the $50 16GB Fire 7 Kids tablet, and the spendiest one being the $140 32GB Fire HD 10 Kids tablet. These come with a year of Amazon Kids+, which is a library of 20,000 kids books, apps, games, videos, and more, and their 2 year guarantee protects against accidental damage.