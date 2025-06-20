Cross Off Your Wish List Early With Amazon's Holiday Gift Shop

Amazon just refreshed its deal-heavy Gift Shop with up to 40% off a variety of goodies in preparation for the upcoming holiday season, and there's a ton you can find on sale there if you're ready to go shopping. You can get wearables, indoor gardens, and even kid-friendly Kindles for well below their normal prices. Not sure where to start? We've got you covered with some of the best deals we could find.

The newest Pixel Watch adds a bigger battery, an always-on display bright enough for no-shade runs, and the latest Fitbit suite for sleep-stage tracking and on-wrist VO₂ max. LTE and GPS models are both tagged with deep cuts—an easy win if you’re in the Android camp and want Wear OS 5 without paying launch MSRP.

Oura’s first non-metal finish swaps titanium for zirconia ceramic, trimming weight while keeping the same advanced HRV, temperature-trend, and recovery scoring. Four matte colors still ship with the polished charger puck; today’s price slides well under the $499 list.

Apple’s resurrected Bluetooth barrel now carries USB-C charging, Spatial Audio support, and twelve-hour battery life. It’s loud enough for backyard hangs yet slim enough to toss into a sling bag, and the sale pushes it to its lowest price since re-release.

The kid-focused e-reader packs a glare-free front-light display, a two-year worry-free warranty, and a year of Amazon Kids+ unlimited books. Sale pricing beats last Black Friday’s bundle, making holiday gifting a no-brainer months early.

Countertop LEDs, silent pump, and six seed pods let you grow basil or cherry tomatoes while snow piles up outside. The Lite drops stainless trim for a lower entry cost—now shaved even further by today’s markdown.

Secure Nintendo’s next-gen handheld-console hybrid plus the newest Mario Kart entry before launch allocations vanish. The bundle price already undercuts buying each piece separately; early-bird discounts sweeten the preorder even more.

