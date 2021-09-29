Featured Deal: Handheld Garment Steamer | $23 | Amazon

Simple upgrades like new sheets or a shower curtain can brighten up your space easily. We all want quality items, and if we can save a little money, all the better. Amazon customers are savvy and know just how to shop like this. Here are the top items in Home Goods as ranked by those very customers.

But if you need some extra assistance in the bedding department here our round-up for Best Lightweight Sheets.

I have this steamer, and it has saved me and my outfits multiple times. It fires up in no time and will eliminate even the toughest of wrinkles. It’s not just for clothes though; it even helped me with a pesky set of new curtains. It’s small and mighty and can continuously steam for 15 minutes. This is an absolute must for every home.

If your bed isn’t comfy, how can you get a good night’s sleep? These Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are constantly best sellers. The pillows have a 250-thread count cover. They’re great for sleepers who run a bit hot as they’re more breathable than others on the market. No worries if there is an accident or you want to freshen them up; they’re washer and dryer safe. These cooling pillows are ideal for all sleepers and are guaranteed to hold their form no matter how long you nap.

Silky soft sheets are on another level. These from Mellani are a fan favorite of Amazon customers. They come in 44 different patterns and colors,, but the best value is white, and this queen set is their number one. They have deep pockets and fit the bed perfectly. These are made from high-quality cotton microfiber,, which makes them feel luxurious and keeps them from fading and shrinking. That means no fear about multiple washes. You are not satisfied with your purchase at any point, Mellanni promises to refund you, and you don’t even have to send them back. Now that’s customer service.

Satin pillows are a must. Not only do they feel amazing, they keep your hair and skin in order. These don’t hurt follicles or rub rough of your face. These two pillowcases are 100% polyester satin, ensuring you get all the good restorative beauty sleep you need without drying your hair or face out. Bedsure made them more durable than silk for longer life and are easier to care for. I highly recommend one of these after a great new haircut or if you set your hair before a big event. You will see the difference in the morning.

These durable polyester microfiber sheets come in 44 different color/pattern options and are only $15. Where’s the downside?! Ok, so that is for the twin size as the best value, but these Amazon Basics sheets are always a top item. It’s a 3-piece set, and their softness can carry you through every season.

Mattress protectors are so crucial for many reasons. A) I am clumsy, and B) I have an old dog, so I can’t tell you the number of times these have come in handy. SafeRest’s protector is one of the best and saves your beloved bed from fluids, perspiration, and allergens. It’s made of a hypoallergenic terry cotton material but is still very breathable. And they guarantee it won’t bunch up or disturb you at night of sleep.

This four piece sheet set comes in nineteen colors. Their Queen in white is the topseller but all the colors are the same price. This set includes two pillows cases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet. Each is made of high quality microfiber which customers have said is softer than egyptian cotton. That’s probably what made it a top purchase.

Anyone else afraid of losing your vaccine card or getting it ruined? If you didn’t get a copy laminated at Staples for free you’ll want it protected. If you live in an area where you need proof a vaccination for entry to places this is a great buy for you can the family. I have a fancier one and keep all my IDs in it when I got out now. Each is made of durable PVC material and is both corrosion-resistant and waterproof. Which will certainly come in handy. Keep all yoru important documents safe and dry while on the go.

A hearty shower liner is something you can’t live with out. If you have a beautiful curtain in your bathroom, you wish to protect, this is a nassescity. And being only $13 means it’s easier to replace it when the time comes. This one fits all standard showers, and the heavy-duty magnets at the bottom help keep it all solidly in place. There are three colors options to vibe with whatever your powder room motif is. It’s reinforced with 12 rust-proof metal grommets to fit snuggly beside the prettier curtain. All this is from the number one selling curtain liner brand Liba Peava.

Just because the summer is over doesn’t mean little critters aren’t still moving around. There is a reason this Katchy Indoor Insect Trap is a best seller every season. The powerful UV light attracts the bugs as a fan sucks them in and they are trapped on sticky glue boards. This is great for fruit flies, gnats and mosquitos that linger in the kitchen or garage. This works best at night or when there are no lights on. Reduce creepy crawlies in spaces that need a little monitoring. This will not get house flies out so maybe don’t toss the Raid just yet.