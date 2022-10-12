Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook | $280 | Amazon



Picking a portable PC of any kind is tough because there are so many options. If you’re struggling to make a decision then good news, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook isn’t just 35% off at $280 today, but also packs in a variety of features and modes that make it a little bit of everything. The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook is incredibly easy to use, works as a laptop with the attached keyboard or a tablet thanks to the touch screen, and uses Chrome OS for fast response times and a lot of functionality. While it’s not going to get you gaming on the go, it’s great for streaming shows, the little bits of work you sometimes need to do while travelling , or just as a catch-all in a pinch.