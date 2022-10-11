Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones | $229 | Amazon
Getting a new set of headphones is always kind of an ordeal now with so many options out there, but these Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones are a surefire hit thanks to the excellent features and sound quality, and they’re also on sale for $229 today, which is 27% off. The Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones have incredible noise cancelling to help you stay completely immersed in your sound, have a signal range of up to 30 feet, use TriPort acoustic architecture for better depth and fullness in the sound, and you can mess around with a lot of the settings to get the perfect sound for you. They also have ana amazing battery life of up to 24 hours, which should keep you covered.
Not interested in this deal? Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale has tons of other great deals, up to 50% off.