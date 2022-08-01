Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) | $60 | 50% Off | Amazon

Thinking about “getting into” smart home devices? Amazon’s offering 50% off a 1st Generation Echo Show, a tablet-like Echo with “the works.” The Echo Show is a smart home catch-all, good for streaming video and displaying family photos, great for being the smart home hub you need it to be. Check your cameras, thermostat, and control the lighting with Alexa—setup is simple and you’ll be using voice controls in no time. With this offer, Amazon is also giving new Echo users a free month of Amazon Music Unlimited. Take advantage of this 50% off deal and stream high-quality music throughout your newly-smart home.