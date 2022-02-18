Nintendo Switch With Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con | $280 | Woot (Amazon Prime Members Only)



Do you not have a Nintendo Switch? Why the hell not? Even my mom has one and she kicks ass at Tetris 99 like it’s nobody’s business. Seriously though, the Switch might be the most approachable console ever. There are a wide enough lot of games for hardcore gamers or those totally new to video games in general. The sheer versatility of switching between handheld or docked mode makes it perfect for any gaming scenario. Plus it’s the only place to play what may very well be the best game of the last decade—The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can actually get a standard Nintendo Switch for $20 off over at Woot. So ya know... get to it.