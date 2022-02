B2G1 Free Video Game Sale | Amazon



Video games. We all have ‘em. And we all love ‘em—which is why we can never have too many of ‘em. Right now, Amazon is running a deal that gets you three video games for the price of two. There are also like books and movies and other junk . But we’re not here to talk about those. We’re talking about video games. Might I recommend throwing in the new remaster of Alan Wake which is both discounted and part of the promotion? Yeah, I think I might. Get that.