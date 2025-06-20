Amazon has dropped the price of its Echo Show 11 by 18%, knocking $40 off the list price and bringing it down to $180.

The Echo Show 11 is Amazon’s newest take on the lineup, and the upgrades focus heavily on audio quality. Improvements to bass and overall sound clarity make it better suited for music, podcasts, and video playback compared to earlier models. The 11-inch display is the real draw, offering a clear, bright screen that adds versatility beyond what standard Echo speakers can provide.

That screen is useful for following recipes step by step, watching video tutorials, or displaying a rotating photo gallery. Photos can be shared by friends and family, and Prime members benefit from unlimited cloud photo storage, making it easy to keep memories on display.

Music and podcasts feel more engaging thanks to on-screen details like album art, song titles, and artist information from services such as Amazon Music and Spotify. The Echo Show 11 also supports video calling through its built-in front-facing camera, allowing calls to other Echo devices or the Alexa app. It can even connect with compatible doorbells and security cameras to see and speak with visitors at the front door.

Design options include graphite and glacier white.