New World (Steam Key) | $35 | Eneba | Use code: ReadyToGrindAgain

In an effort to be involved in every industry imaginable, Amazon is now doing games. New World is an open world MMO that just released in the last two weeks, but you can already get it on sale through Eneba. Just use the code ReadyToGrindAgain to get New World for 15% off retail. One thing of interest to note it that you can’t name your character “Jeff Bezos.” Amazon Games were smart enough to be proactive about this unfortunately. However, one player did get away with “Beffrey Jezos.” Not sure how that one slipped through, but good for them.