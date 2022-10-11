LG 42 " OLED evo C2 Series 4K Smart TV + LG S65Q 3.1ch Soundbar | $1,244 | Amazon

If you’re playing on a current-gen console ( as in the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X) , your current TV may not be doing you justice. These gaming systems are capable of up to 120fps provided you have the right setup. To push your console to the next level, you need to use HDMI 2.1. A lot of TVs listing they support 2.1 but only have a single port with the other HDMIs being the old standard. The LG OLED evo C2 Series is a smart TV that released this year and features four HDMI 2.1 ports. No plugging and unplugging when switching between consoles here. Plus the OLED screen can provide some of the best contrast and deepest black you’ll find on the market right now. LG has quite the offer for you this Prime Day. The 42" C2 Series is bundled with a LG S65Q 3.1ch soundbar and subwoofer that all together is 30% off. That’s $556 of savings for you t start gaming in the best way possible.

