Asus TUF F15 Gaming Laptop | $590 | Amazon
I’m absolutely loving the aesthetics of the Asus TUF F15 gaming laptop. The white-highlighted WASD is a standout of its design. It’s a stylish but unintrusive way to shout, “oh yeah, this is a GAMER’S laptop.” But that’s not what makes a gaming laptop a gaming laptop, now is it? Nope, that would be the specs. So what do we have cookin’ in here? We’ve got a GeForce RTX 1650, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The display is 15.6" FHD with a 144Hz refresh rate. Nothing crazy, but perfectly suitable for many of your gaming needs. And it’s only $590 thanks to Prime Day so have at it because this is your last chance to save.
