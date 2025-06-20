Logo
Always Have Ice at the Ready With This Countertop Nugget Ice Maker for 24% off

This pellet ice maker can make ice in as little as six minutes flat and it's dropped in price by $45.

Joe Tilleli
I always wanted a refrigerator that had a built-in ice dispenser. Growing up, that in my eyes was the height of luxury. After moving into my own place, I desperately wanted to install a fridge with one but realized the water hookup was on the opposite side of my kitchen. It would have been way too expensive to reconfigure the entire kitchen just so I could get my ice. Here is the next best thing. Get a countertop ice maker so you always have ice handy.

EUHOMY Countertop Nugget Ice Maker | 24% off | Amazon

This nugget ice maker only takes six to eight minutes to prepare ice, so even if you're hosting a party and run out quickly, you'll be ready with the next back just as quick. In a day, it can make up to 34 lbs. of ice which you can just move to the freezer until you need it. It's capable of smart auto-cleaning too to make your job even easier.

Right now, this nugget ice maker has come down in price by 24%. Normally sold for $190, you can get it for a limited time for just $145—saving yourself $45.

See at Amazon


