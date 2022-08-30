The Evil Dead: Groovy Collection | $51 | Amazon

The spooky season is approaching quickly which means tons of horror movie marathons await. Start yourself off right with one of the most entertaining trilogies in cinematic history. Follow Ash Williams as his troubles escalate from surviving a haunted cabin to fighting off an army of deadites in the Middle Ages. Evil Dead II may very well be my favorite movie of all time. The trilogy is available as part of a giant Bluray collection also containing the more recent spinoff series Ash vs. The Evil Dead and over three hours of bonus features. The Groovy Collection is currently $29 off.