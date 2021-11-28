Twinkly 400 RGB LED Smart Christmas Lights | $128 | Amazon

Okay these things are cool. If you’ve ever been rolling around your neighborhood, and some jackwad has a crazy multicolored, special effect light set covering their house around the holidays and you wondered how they did it, well, this Twinkly RGB Light Set very well may be how. No, it won’t get you the kind of mind-bending light show people make viral YouTube videos about, but you can add the Twinkly Music USB dongle to have your lights pulse with the beat. The Twinkly 400-light string is 105 feet long, and it’s app-controlled, and you can set them to a cool patterned light show via the Twinkly app, instantly earning you the title of most ridiculous house on the block. They’re compatible with both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and work with Alexa, Google Assistant and, as of a few days ago, Apple HomeKit, so you have your choice of smart home assistant to control them through.

Listen, my wife came home with one of these last year, and as tech-forward as I am, I had not heard of them at all. I was skeptical, but we put them up and I’ll be damned if my house didn’t look like a peppermint candy afterwards! We paid at least twice what they’re going for in this deal, and I do not regret it at all. I should also note that the 600 LED version is also on sale, for $207, while the 250-LED string is sitting at $95 and is, like the 400-LED set, also at the lowest price we’ve seen.