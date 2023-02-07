It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Home Goods

All the Best Bedding You Can Buy on Amazon

Buy a bunch of pillows for your Presidents Day mattress.

By
Erin O'Brien
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The Best Bedding | Amazon
The Best Bedding | Amazon
Photo: Amazon

The Best Bedding | Amazon

So you bought a Presidents Day mattress. Now what? Are you going to sleep on it without sheets? Without a good pillow? Blasphemy. Here are some of the best bedding you can buy on Amazon—and a little something else too—to keep your bedroom as serene and cozy as possible.

Watch
Today's Best Deals: WeMo Switches, Garbage Disposal, Eneloops, and More
April 19, 2016

Brooklinen Luxury Sateen Core Sheet Set | $179

Image for article titled All the Best Bedding You Can Buy on Amazon
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Brooklinen is the brand you’ve heard on every podcaster’s ads, but for good reason! This bedding brand’s sateen sheets are 480+ thread count and have a “buttery” smooth finish that keeps you cool.

Advertisement

Leesa Premium Foam Pillow | $89

Image for article titled All the Best Bedding You Can Buy on Amazon
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
G/O Media may get a commission
Official NFL Apple Watch Bands
Official NFL PRODUCTS
Official NFL Apple Watch Bands

Touchdown!
MobyFox has partnered with the NFL Players Association to bring mega fans a series of hand-crafted Apple Watch bands crafted from authentic football leather. Choose from bands featuring Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Mac Jones, Justin Fields, Josh Allen, and Dak Prescott.

Advertisement

This Leesa pillow has, personally, ruined all pillows for me. It provides ample support for all types of sleepers—great for tossing and turning—and stays cool with its ventilation design.

Tuft & Needle Premium Pillow | $75 | 25% Off

Image for article titled All the Best Bedding You Can Buy on Amazon
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Advertisement

Here’s another foam pillow option. The Tuft & Needle adaptive foam, the same good stuff they use in their mattresses, is soft and supportive. It’s also custom-cut to fit the pillow, instead of shredded and filled.

Soft-Tex SofLOFT Body Pillow | $41

Image for article titled All the Best Bedding You Can Buy on Amazon
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Advertisement

If you require some cuddling, this body pillow is climbing the bestseller rankings. It provides support in multiple positions, so no matter how you snuggle, you’ll have some support.

Westinghouse Heated Blanket | $114

Image for article titled All the Best Bedding You Can Buy on Amazon
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Advertisement

This queen-sized heated blanket is zoned, so you and your cuddle buddy can each achieve the most comfortable temperature for your bods. One side is flannel, and the other is sherpa. A textural experience.

Serta Down Illusion Hypoallergenic All Season Down Alternative Comforter | $120

Image for article titled All the Best Bedding You Can Buy on Amazon
Photo: Amazon
Advertisement

This down-alternative comforter is good for all seasons, and has a hypoallergenic construction that won’t retain allergens. It also has moisture-wicking properties to keep you sleeping cool.

Loftie Alarm Clock | $120 | 20% Off

Image for article titled All the Best Bedding You Can Buy on Amazon
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Advertisement

And just for fun—this smart alarm clock wakes you from your peaceful slumber with an alarm that mimics your body’s natural waking process. You can set your alarms using the app, but this clock aims to keep your phone away during your sleep routine.

HomeHome Goods