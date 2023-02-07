All the Best Bedding You Can Buy on Amazon

The Best Bedding | Amazon
So you bought a Presidents Day mattress. Now what? Are you going to sleep on it without sheets? Without a good pillow? Blasphemy. Here are some of the best bedding you can buy on Amazon—and a little something else too—to keep your bedroom as serene and cozy as possible.
Brooklinen Luxury Sateen Core Sheet Set | $179
Brooklinen is the brand you’ve heard on every podcaster’s ads, but for good reason! This bedding brand’s sateen sheets are 480+ thread count and have a “buttery” smooth finish that keeps you cool.
Leesa Premium Foam Pillow | $89
This Leesa pillow has, personally, ruined all pillows for me. It provides ample support for all types of sleepers—great for tossing and turning—and stays cool with its ventilation design.
Tuft & Needle Premium Pillow | $75 | 25% Off
Here’s another foam pillow option. The Tuft & Needle adaptive foam, the same good stuff they use in their mattresses, is soft and supportive. It’s also custom-cut to fit the pillow, instead of shredded and filled.
Soft-Tex SofLOFT Body Pillow | $41
If you require some cuddling, this body pillow is climbing the bestseller rankings. It provides support in multiple positions, so no matter how you snuggle, you’ll have some support.
Westinghouse Heated Blanket | $114
This queen-sized heated blanket is zoned, so you and your cuddle buddy can each achieve the most comfortable temperature for your bods. One side is flannel, and the other is sherpa. A textural experience.
Serta Down Illusion Hypoallergenic All Season Down Alternative Comforter | $120
This down-alternative comforter is good for all seasons, and has a hypoallergenic construction that won’t retain allergens. It also has moisture-wicking properties to keep you sleeping cool.
Loftie Alarm Clock | $120 | 20% Off
And just for fun—this smart alarm clock wakes you from your peaceful slumber with an alarm that mimics your body’s natural waking process. You can set your alarms using the app, but this clock aims to keep your phone away during your sleep routine.