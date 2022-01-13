DeWalt Circular Saw + 2 Batteries | $199 | Amazon

I don’t know if you have anything you need to cut right now, but if you do, brothers and sisters and inbetweeners, well, I’m here to tell you about a deal on a DeWalt 6 1/2" circular saw and battery combo at Amazon. The kit comes with the aforementioned saw, two 5.0 Ah batteries, a charger, and a tool bag to carry them in, for—they say—$289 off the normal price. I did some digging though, and your real savings by buying this kit, just going off of Amazon prices, appears to be $63. If you want to know why, read below. If you just want to save some cash and get the deal, by all means, do that!

Okay, so I need to break down this deal for you kind folks, because although there is a long, proud tradition of playing with sale numbers and making things seem better than they are, this deal—while still good—is especially egregious about it. The first clue is the deal info also says it’s $179 off the price of just buying the kit piecemeal, so I’m guessing that original price of $488 was fat-fingered, but if you do a little digging, you’ll find that the price of just the batteries and charger alone is $164, while the saw is $99, so you’re actually saving $63, as I said above. Both are noted as being on sale though, and if you go with the noted original prices, the combo package at this sale price gives you $259 in savings. So where did the $179 off come from? WHO KNOWS. But $63 is still good, and this combo kit is still cheaper than buying it anywhere else, as far as I can tell (the same kit, but with one battery, is $279 at Home Depot, for example), so even if DeWalt is playing fast and loose with their numbers here, it’s still a great deal.

Whew.