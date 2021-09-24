The Sopranos: The Complete Series [Blu-ray] | $60 | Amazon

Oh Madone! Yes, yes, you can watch The Sopranos on HBO Max for much cheaper. I just finished doing that again last week. Though here you’ll also get 25 differ ent commentary tracks, footage of two round table dinners with the cast and crew, a two part interview with the creator David Chase, lost scenes, and more adding up to over five hours of bonus content. It normally goes for $170 but Amazon has it reduced to only $60 right now.