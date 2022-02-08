Fairfield Square Collection Paris Gold Comforter Set | $3 8 | Macy’s | Promo Code VDAY



It’s nearly impossible to find a high-quality eight-piece bedding set anywhere these days, let alone from one of the last great department stores we can actually trust. But Macy’s is an institution for a reason, and one of those reasons is you can get the Fairfield Square Collection Paris Gold Comforter Set for just $38 when you use promo code VDAY at checkout. That price includes a double-sided comforter, a matching bedskirt, a complete set of sheets, and two coordinating pillow shams. Printed with images of the Eiffel Tower, French phrases, and even the local postmark, it’s a charming slice of Paris for your home. Also, if you count both sides of the comforter individually, then it’s really like a nine-piece set, hon hon hon.