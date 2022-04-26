Levi’s Women’s Faux-Leather Moto Jacket | $98 | Macy’s



Now is your chance if you’ve ever wanted to look effortlessly cool. These beautifully constructed Faux-Leather Moto Jackets from Levi’s are just $98 currently. There are six color options to fit your vibe, whether you’re dark and mysteriously or bright and flirty. I have to say Cameo Pink is speaking to me. I’ve owned this jacket in black for years and am still very much in love with it. The detailing with the zippers and belt helm give off total chic bad girl rocker energy that I am very much here for. The epaulets add a nice touch and give a pop to make even the duskier shades shine. There are two actual and functioning pockets which is a huge plus. It says you can machine wash it, but I would honestly take it to get cleaned. Why not? You’re saving 30%; put that towards keeping this as brilliant for as long as you can.