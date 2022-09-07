2-in-1 Bluetooth 5.0 Transmitter & Receiver | $26 | StackSocial

What’s the point of a Bluetooth transmitter? Well, you’ve got two specific use cases that might intrigue you. The first of which is RX mode. Say you have a fancy set of speakers be it in your car or home , but they don’t have Bluetooth. Pop this bad boy in and voila! You can connect to Bluetooth and play your music through any speaker. The second is TX mode. In this case, maybe your audio source isn’t capable of Bluetooth like an older computer or TV. Plug it in and connect to a pair of headphones and now you’ve got Bluetooth audio! another nice thing is it is capable of pairing with two devices at once so you and a friend can both have your own headphones in while watching TV. You can get your own for 27% off.