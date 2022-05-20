Hifree RGB LED Table Lamp | $14 | Amazon

Whether you’re going for the ultimate capital-G “Gamer” aesthetic at your desk or you just need a soft and warm lamp to read by from bed, this Hifree LED table lamp fits the bill. It’s touch-activated and features three different settings. Keep it a soft white to match the lig hting around your house, cycle it through all the RGB values, or select a specific color to keep it at. The white setting allows for brightness controls. Also, you can set it on a timer so it goes to sleep when you do. the lamp is discounted to $22 on Amazon right now but if you plug in the code D83FWUYN at checkout, you can save an additional $8 bringing the price down to $14. That’s just $30 then to achieve that bright RGB look on either side of your gaming monitor.