SanDisk 512GB Extreme MicroSDXC Card | $80 | Amazon



Amazon has SanDisk’s 512GB Extreme microSDXC card for $80. It features class 10, UHS-1 speeds of up to 190 megabytes per second, which is plenty fast for gaming as well as work and photography. You’ll also end up find for any 4K video recording needs. It makes for an excellent addition to our Nintendo Switch, upping the capacity from its embarrassing 32GB. It’s also compatible with the new Steam Deck. Don’t let something as simple as storage capacity affect the number of games you can play. Get it for 27% off.